NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Minnesota Wild

The Boston Bruins are one of the teams interested in Brock Boeser

James Murphy of RG.org: Vancouver Canucks pending UFA Brock Boeser is expected to hit the open market on July 1st. There is the speculation of him returning home to Minnesota, but there will be other interested including the Los Angeles Kings, Utah Mammoth, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and the Boston Bruins.

A source said that Bruins GM Don Sweeney has been interested in Boeser for quite some time.

“The Bruins have made it clear that if they can’t find another top-six center, they want a winger who can drive a line and score,” the source pointed out. “I think they see Boeser as that guy, and that’s why I know they’ve already let it be known they’re interested.”

For the Bruins, they may have to over pay to get him.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, and the San Jose Sharks

Minnesota Wild trade tiers

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild have almost $16 million in salary cap space to play with this offseason. The free agent market isn’t overly interesting, so the Wild could be looking at the trade market. A look at the trade tiers for the Wild this offseason.

The ‘Don’t even ask’ division – Kirill Kaprizov

The ‘Not going anywhere’ division – Matt Boldy, Brock Faber, Joel Eriksson Ek, Zeev Buium, Mats Zuccarello, and Marcus Johansson.

The ‘Likely not going anywhere’ division – Filip Gustavsson, Marcus Foligno, Jake Middleton, Declan Chisholm, and Jesper Wallstedt.

The ‘It’s possible’ division – Ryan Hartman, Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon, Yakov Trenin, Carson Lambos, and David Jiricek.

The ‘Most likely to be traded’ division – Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, Freddy Gaudreau, and David Spacek.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.