NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, and the San Jose Sharks

If the Colorado Avalanche want to re-sign Ryan Lindgren, they may need to move out a player or two

Anthony Di Marco: The Colorado Avalanche would like to re-sign defenseman Ryan Lindgren. After coming over from the New York Rangers at the deadline, he was a good fit.

After re-signing center Brock Nelson, the Avs don’t have much salary cap space. Wonder if they will look to trade forward Charlie Coyle and defenseman Samuel Girard.

The New York Islanders are just doing their due diligence with Noah Dobson

Stefen Rosner: People are taking pieces of Elliotte Friedman said about New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson.

The Islanders are testing what Dobson’s trade value is, similar to what the Dallas Stars are doing with Jason Robertson before they start contract extension talks. Islanders GM Matthieu Darche is just doing his due diligence.

NHL Rumors: The Latest on Brock Boeser and Mitch Marner

Russ Macias: Pending RFA Noah Dobson’s initial asking price was reportedly $11 million on an extension.

“This is how contract negotiations work. This is not a bad sign. In the report, it’s specifically noted that there’s been NO trade talk involving Dobson.”

Rob Taub: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: “I think the #Isles have a bit of a decision to make here. I’ve heard quietly they’re testing the market here. I think they just want to know. I know there’s been a lot of Romanov rumors, but I’ve had a few people tell me Dobson is the guy to keep an eye on.”

The San Jose Sharks should be interested in Noah Dobson

Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest: The New York Islanders are projected to select Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick. The San Jose Sharks, drafting at No. 2, may want to trade up to No. 1 as their system is in need of defensemen.

The Sharks have four picks in the first two rounds in each of the next two drafts. Could they looking at Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, who they may be testing the waters on? The Sharks need a right-handed defenseman.

NHL Rumors: Does Matt Duchene’s Deal Mean Anything for John Tavares?

Dobson is a pending RFA who will be looking for a big contract. Does new Islanders GM Mathieu Darche see Dobson as part of their long-term future? The Sharks have the assets to trade for him and the cap space to extend him.

