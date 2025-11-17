NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Top 24 NHL Free Agents

The Boston Bruins are keeping an eye on what might be available, just in case

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: It’s way too early in the season for the Boston Bruins to be planning for the trade deadline, according to a source. They’re still evaluating and seeing how their season plays out.

It does sound like they have been monitoring who might be available if they decide they are buyers. Some Calgary Flames might interest the Bruins.

After last season’s moves, they have two first-round picks over the next two drafts, and 2023 third-round pick William Zellers. They have $3.4 million in projected trade deadline space.

The Top 24 2026 NHL Free Agents

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: The salary cap is projected to go up from $104 million next season to $113.5 million next season. During this past offseason, the 2026 NHL free agent class was looking strong, but players have been re-signing big deals and next years class is thinning out.

1. Artemi Panarin – LW – 34 – NY Rangers – May make more sense for the Rangers to collect assets for Panarin ahead of the deadline than to extend him.

2. Alex Tuch – RW – 30 – Buffalo Sabres – Could be moved at the deadline if the sides don’t agree on an extension.

3. Sergei Bobrovsky – G – 37 – Florida Panthers – They traded Spencer Knight, so Bobrovsky is likely still in their plans.

4. Rasmus Andersson – D – 29 – Calgary Flames – Likely trade by the deadline. Will he sign an extension when traded, or will he go to market?

5. Nick Schmaltz – RW – 30 – Utah Mammoth – Has scored between 20 and 23 for four years running.

6. John Carlson – D – 36 – Washington Capitals – Would be a surprise if he finished his career elsewhere.

7. Mike Matheson – D – 32 – Montreal Canadiens – Will have the cap room to re-sign Matheson and still pay for a second-line center, if they can find one.

8. Boone Jenner – C – 33 – Columbus Blue Jackets – Could see an extension, but if they’re out of it again, will he want to go through another year of no playoffs?

9. Evgeni Malkin – C – 39 – Pittsburgh Penguins – Could he be a stopgap for the Florida Panthers this season, and re-sign for next year?

10. Anders Lee – LW – 35 – NY Islanders – Would get trade interest if Islanders are out of it.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, and Top Undrafted College Free Agents

11. Patrick Kane – RW – 37 – Detroit Red Wings

12. Adam Lowry – C – 33 – Winnipeg Jets

13. Ryan McDonagh – D – 37 – Tampa Bay Lightning

14. Kiefer Sherwood – RW – 31 – Vancouver Canucks

15. Jaden Schwartz – LW – 33 – Seattle Kraken

16. Mario Ferraro – D – 27 – San Jose Sharks

17. Frederik Andersen – G – 36 – Carolina Hurricanes

18. Mats Zuccarello – RW – 38 – Minnesota Wild

19. Jacob Trouba – D – 32 – Anaheim Ducks

20. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – 33 – NY Islanders

21. Oliver Bjorkstrand – RW – 31 – Tampa Bay Lightning

22. Mason Marchment – LW – 31 – Seattle Kraken

23. Charlie Coyle – C – 34 – Columbus Blue Jackets

24. Connor Murphy – D – 33 – Chicago Blackhawks

