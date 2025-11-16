NHL News: Adrian Kempe and Los Angeles Kings Strike a Deal

The Los Angeles Kings and forward Adrian Kempe have agreed on a new eight-year contract extension worth $85 million.

Kempe’s new contract with the Kings carries an annual average value of $10.625 million.

There were reports that once Kyle Connor signed with the Winnipeg Jets at $12 million a season, and Martin Necas signed with the Colorado Avalanche at $11.5 million a season, Adrian Kempe could get around $11 million a season. Some figured he would get in between the $11.5-$12 million range because of how valuable he was to the Kings and their offense.

However, here is another prime example of Connor McDavid taking less money to stay with the Edmonton Oilers ($12.5 million AAV), affecting other contract negotiations. Just look at Lane Hutson with the Montreal Canadiens. Hutson took less to stay in Montreal to win.

Kempe took less than $11 million because he wanted to stay with the Kings and win there. He has made that known from the start. The Kings wanted him, and Kempe made it clear he wanted to remain in Los Angeles.

Kempe also noted before the start of the season, as part of the NHL/NHLPA European Media Tour, that he didn’t want this contract negotiation to linger into 2026 or past the trade deadline. His preference was to get it done before the end of 2025.

This is a win-win for both the player and the organization. New Kings GM Ken Holland made signing Adrian Kempe a priority. Just look at what he has done for Los Angeles, especially in the playoffs. He has 29 points (15 goals and 14 assists) in 28 playoff games. For his career in the regular season, Kempe has recorded 420 points (200 goals and 220 assists) in 649 regular-season games.

This season with the Kings, he has 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 19 games. Los Angeles couldn’t afford to lose a homegrown talent like Kempe. The Kings selected him in the first round (29th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Another free agent off the board as that 2026 Free Agent Class continues to dwindle.

