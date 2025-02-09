NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Utah Hockey Club

A Brad Marchand trade seems unlikely

Oilers Nation: Frank Seravalli on if the Boston Bruins could trade forward Brad Marchand before the trade deadline.

“I don’t understand where some of these things come from. As best I can tell, like the generation of this is like, quite literally, no different than all of the mock deals that we did on our show today. Which is basically just like, spit out anything you want, who says no. But because it kind of came in some like reporting fashion, that somehow we need to address this, which, okay.

I don’t see the Boston Bruins trading Brad Marchand, period. Full stop.

NHL Rumors: Could There Be More Trades Coming Before Four Nations?

Is there a place or a position where the Bruins get to this season and they feel like we’re so far out of it and doesn’t really make sense as much as he’s been a heart and soul guy for us to re-sign Brad Marchand, to buy the last few seasons of his career. Yeah, I could see that but I don’t think they’re there yet. And beyond that, I don’t really see him being a fit for the Oilers.”

Utah could be eyeing two of the top pending UFAs

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Utah Hockey Club may not make the playoffs this year, but they’ll be looking to improve their roster before the trade deadline and into the offseason.

It’s believed they’re looking to add and spend heading into next season and may be laying the groundwork for some potential trade over the next few weeks.

Two players they could try to lure to Utah if they get to the open market on July 1st are Mikko Rantanen and/or Mitch Marner.

They don’t have any significant free agents they need to re-sign and are armed with just over $26.5 million in projected cap space for next season.

NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and the Blue Jackets

Utah GM Bill Armstrong could look to move pending UFAs Alexander Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, Ian Cole, and Olli Maatta.

