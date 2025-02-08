NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Columbus Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs would be one of the teams interested in Brayden Schenn if he’s made available

TSN: Brayden Schenn has a full no-trade clause but Darren Dreger adds how we know how aggressive St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong can be.

“So yes, the top contenders looking at the market, looking for a centre, are interested, and that would include the Toronto Maple Leafs. The return would have to be mammoth. Is there a team that is willing to pay it? It’s too soon to say, but I do believe the Blues are at least testing or gauging the market to see what that level of interest is, and ultimately will probably have to make that call in the weeks ahead.”

The 33-year-old has three years left on his contract at a $6.5 million cap hit.

The Vancouver Canucks will talk to Drew O’Connor about an extension

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Vancouver Canucks are retooling on the fly. They re-signed newly acquired Marcus Pettersson to a six-year deal, and they are also going to try and extend Drew O’Connor.

“The other thing I would note to you, Gino, is another pending UFA that they acquired in that deal from Pittsburgh, Drew O’Connor. Vancouver is going to make an attempt to sign him as well. So, these were not rental acquisitions from the Canucks, even though both players arrived at that point in time without contracts beyond this season.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be moderate buyers

TSN: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell told Chris Johnston that he plans to be a moderate buyer before the March 7th trade deadline and that he likely won’t be involved with any of the bigger names that might be available. His focus is long-term but they’ve been dealing with injuries.

“Obviously, the long-term vision of the team still matters most, but with all these injuries and the way his players are battling, he feels he owes it to his group to go out and try and add a top nine forward, a rental player.

“He’s obviously not going to want to trade either of his first-round picks. He’s got two of them this year, but if he can add a player for a more moderate price, that’s his plan, and he started making calls this week to do just that.”

