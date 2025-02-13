NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Buying, Selling, and Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins could be buyers and sellers, and what will they do with Brad Marchand?

James Murphy of RG.org: A source said the Boston Bruins could be buyers and sellers.

“That’s a team that everyone is watching closely right now. I know they’ve looked like both buyers and sellers lately, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they wind up doing both.”

Brad Marchand is a pending UFA with an eight-team no-trade clause. A source when asked if Marchand is available: “Yes, but that’s not where I think they’re at yet.”

Four Nations Faceoff: Who Has Pressure to Perform For USA and Finland

The source added that teams are calling the Bruins about Brandon Carlo but they may not be shopping him. If they were to move him, it may cost a roster player and a second-round pick or a top prospect.

James Murphy of RG.org: Teams are wondering what the Boston Bruins will be doing with Brad Marchand and they have been calling according to a source, but it seems like the Bruins are just listening for now.

“Still, the fact that the Bruins or Marchand haven’t come right out and squashed this like they have in the past is telling. With things also being so quiet on contract talks, it tells you this is getting real.”

The Bruins are looking to trade Marchand but if the sides don’t find any common ground on an extension over the Four Nations break, the Bruins may be more than listening according to the source.

Another source said that Bruins could ask for a first-round pick and a top prospect, and that they’d likely get that. The source added the Colorado Avalanche are very interested and they would have to use a 2026 first-round pick as they don’t have one.

The Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, and the Vegas Golden Knights are other teams potentially interested in Marchand.

NHL and NHLPA Announce Olympics and World Cup of Hockey

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.