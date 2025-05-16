NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Lou Lamoriello, and the New Jersey Devils

The Boston Bruins may not be looking to spend big on a coach

Jimmy Murphy: (on Rick Tocchet signing a five-year contract at around $5 million per season) Had heard from several sources that former Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was looking for that type of contract when he was in talks with the Bruins last offseason.

Not sure how far along the Bruins’ talks with Rick Tocchet went. If that was the type of contract he asked the Bruins for, they obviously didn’t want to go that high for a coach.

Lou Lamoriello in Buffalo to renew Nexus, not talk to the Sabres

Darren Dreger: Lou Lamoriello was spotted in a Buffalo airport but he was apparently there to update his Nexus.

There is nothing imminent with Lamoriello. is sure the Sabres would be interested in adding someone like Lamoriello to their front office.

The New Jersey Devils want to improve their bottom-six and their intangibles

David Pagnotta: On “The Latest” talking about the New Jersey Devils, their pending UFAs and their search to improve their bottom-six and intangibles.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “Okay, well, in New Jersey, GM Tom Fitzgerald, he said, you know, we weren’t good enough this year. So expect some moves. Now, what I’m wondering is, are you hearing that these are going to be big moves or more cosmetic, adding some smaller pieces to just beef up the bunch?

Pagnotta: “It certainly seems Kate, like New Jersey wants to re-adjust, re-jig their bottom-six and their intangible pieces to this roster.

They’ve got a number of free agents in the lower level of the roster in terms of depth pieces and quality depth pieces. That looks like that’s the area of focus, primarily for Tom Fitzgerald in New Jersey.

They’ve got some cap space to play with. They want to be a little bit more physical, add a little bit more grit to the lineup, but also be responsible at both ends.

So certainly, the anticipation in New Jersey is that they’re going to make some, some moves with that in mind. And hopefully that, coupled with a healthy roster next season, gets them back into what they believe to be cup contention.

