NHL Rumors: Jonathan Toews, and Noah Cates

Jonathan Toews is back on the ice and looking towards next year

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Jonathan Toews has been skating in Arizona for the past couple of weeks, and he’s not happy with how things ended in Chicago.

“I’m not satisfied the way things ended in Chicago,” Toews told The Athletic. “It’s not about proving anything. It’s just that there’s something left in the tank and I want to explore that. I want to go have fun, have a blast, play with passion. But at the same time, I still have some high-level hockey left. I want to be able to step away from the game having said that I’ve given it my all. And I still think there’s something left to give.”

He’s missed over two years and plans on coming back next fall. Physically and mentally, he feels ready to give it another go. Toews hasn’t started talking to teams yet, but he won’t be returning to the Chicago Blackhawks

“I honestly do think that chapter is closed,” he said. “I respect what Kyle and the organization is doing. They decided a few years ago to move in a different direction and I’m all for that. … I don’t think that’s a fit for me anymore. I want to go somewhere and have a chance to be myself and play the game. I know my best hockey’s going to come through that way, instead of trying to be in that role where I’m still living with the pressure of our Cup-winning days. That era’s over.”

Noah Cates could be looking at arbitration

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: The Philadelphia Flyers have pending RFAs in Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, and Cam York.

Cates had been one of their more reliable centers and could be in line for a nice raise. It doesn’t seem like there are currently any plans for a long-term deal, and it’s looking like it could go to arbitration.

A source said that Cates isn’t interested in a long-term deal and is willing to bet on himself on a one-year deal (and then a UFA) as the salary cap continues to rise. The source added the Flyers view Cates at around $3.5 million on a four to six-year deal.

Do believe that Cates might be interested in staying long-term, but it would have to be for more money.

