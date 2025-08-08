NHL Rumors: Brady Tkachuk, and the Top Remaining RFAs

Brady Tkachuk’s dad shoots down any speculation that he’s not happy in Ottawa

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Brady Tkachuk’s dad, Keith, on any speculation that Brady is not happy playing for the Ottawa Senators.

“I wouldn’t believe everything you hear. I think after what happened with Matthew in Calgary, everyone just assumes that’s going to happen with Brady.

“But Brady loves it there. Brady has cemented himself in the community. They’re a team on the rise. They got a great bunch of young players. They’re core players. The fans and the city itself treat him so well. He wants to be a big part of that moving forward. So I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: A look at the top remaining RFAs and if there is any speculation surrounding them.

Luke Hughes – New Jersey Devils – Brock Faber’s eight-year, $8.5 million per deal is a comparable. They could look to bridge Luke at around $5.5 million, but his next deal could be huge. The Devils have around $7 million in cap space. Forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Dougie Hamilton have been in the rumor mill.

Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild – It may take a short-term deal to get it done. Cole Perfetti’s two-year, $6.5 million deal is comparable.

Mason McTavish – Anaheim Ducks – GM Pat Verbeek is not one to rush getting things done. He’s patient. Quinton Byfield’s five-year, $6.25 million AAV deal with the Kings is a comparable.

Connor Zary – Calgary Flames – GM Craig Conroy said on July 30th that things were slow but adds, “He’s a huge priority for us, and we’re going to get it done. It’s just a matter of when.”

Luke Evangelista – Nashville Predators – GM Barry Trotz: “We’re just trying to find a term that fits. I would like to go longer. The agents are hesitant to go longer on term.”

Ryker Evans – Seattle Kraken – A two-, three-year bridge deal seems to be where it could be headed. Will Borgen’s prior deal with the Kraken, two years at $2.7 million per, could be a comparable.

Alexander Holtz – Vegas Golden Knights – The Golden Knights don’t have much cap space, and a short-term deal is most likely.

Wyatt Kaiser – Chicago Blackhawks – Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times predicts a three-year deal at $2.5 million a season.

