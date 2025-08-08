NHL Free AgentsNHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: Brady Tkachuk, and the Top Remaining RFAs

Ottawa Senators Brady Tkachuk is still happy being in Ottawa. The latest speculation on the top remaining RFAs.
Brady Tkachuk’s dad shoots down any speculation that he’s not happy in Ottawa

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Brady Tkachuk’s dad, Keith, on any speculation that Brady is not happy playing for the Ottawa Senators.

“I wouldn’t believe everything you hear. I think after what happened with Matthew in Calgary, everyone just assumes that’s going to happen with Brady.

“But Brady loves it there. Brady has cemented himself in the community. They’re a team on the rise. They got a great bunch of young players. They’re core players. The fans and the city itself treat him so well. He wants to be a big part of that moving forward. So I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”

NHL Rumors: Jakub Vrana, and the Edmonton Oilers

Notes on the top remaining restricted free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: A look at the top remaining RFAs and if there is any speculation surrounding them.

Luke Hughes – New Jersey Devils – Brock Faber’s eight-year, $8.5 million per deal is a comparable. They could look to bridge Luke at around $5.5 million, but his next deal could be huge. The Devils have around $7 million in cap space. Forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Dougie Hamilton have been in the rumor mill.

Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild – It may take a short-term deal to get it done. Cole Perfetti’s two-year, $6.5 million deal is comparable.

Mason McTavish – Anaheim Ducks – GM Pat Verbeek is not one to rush getting things done. He’s patient. Quinton Byfield’s five-year, $6.25 million AAV deal with the Kings is a comparable.

Connor Zary – Calgary Flames – GM Craig Conroy said on July 30th that things were slow but adds, “He’s a huge priority for us, and we’re going to get it done. It’s just a matter of when.”

Luke Evangelista – Nashville Predators – GM Barry Trotz: “We’re just trying to find a term that fits. I would like to go longer. The agents are hesitant to go longer on term.”

Ryker Evans – Seattle Kraken – A two-, three-year bridge deal seems to be where it could be headed. Will Borgen’s prior deal with the Kraken, two years at $2.7 million per, could be a comparable.

Alexander Holtz – Vegas Golden Knights – The Golden Knights don’t have much cap space, and a short-term deal is most likely.

NHL Rumors: Could Lane Hutson Make Over $10 Million His Next Deal?

Wyatt Kaiser – Chicago Blackhawks – Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times predicts a three-year deal at $2.5 million a season.

