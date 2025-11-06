NHL Rumors: Brendan Shanahan, and Steven Stamkos

Brendan Shanahan joins the NHL for now, as a few NHL teams might consider him

Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet: Brendan Shanahan is working in the NHL’s hockey operations department, and there’s some speculation as to which team he could end up going to. The Buffalo Sabres seem like a team that should be interested, and it sounds like he would consider the Sabres. The Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators are two other teams that might consider him.

It’s the final year of Lindy Ruff‘s contract as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres, and it’s likely his last. He could take another role inside the organization if he doesn’t retire.

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: Steven Stamkos has two years left on his contract at an $8 million salary cap hit. Things haven’t gone as planned for Stamkos, as well as the Nashville Predators, since he arrived before last season. If the downward spiral continues, the Predators could approach Stamkos to see what he wants to do. If both sides decide to explore the trade route, there are three good potential trade destinations.

Carolina Hurricanes – They got over $9 million in cap space and wouldn’t necessarily need to clear salary. But what about sending 25-year-old Andrei Svechnikov and his $7.75 million cap hit? He’s averaged 50 points the past two seasons, but is off to a real slow start this year.

Los Angeles Kings – The Kings currently have about $8.5 million in trade deadline cap space, so they could fit in Stamkos’ salary. Have their first and second round draft picks for the next three years. Could move a roster player and/or a prospect as well. They may be able to come up with the best trade package for the Predators.

Toronto Maple Leafs – He’s from Toronto and could fit beside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Cap space would be an issue for the Leafs, as well as the return for the Predators. The Preds may have to retain upto $4.25 million. It would have to be money-in, money-out, and the Leafs would need to sweeten the pot. Beyond this season, the rising cap would allow the Leafs to fit in the contract.

