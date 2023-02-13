NHL Rumors: Bruins Defensive Options, What Does Patrick Kane Cost

Boston Bruins Looking To Add Defense At The Deadline

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins were in on Bo Horvat before he got traded to the Islanders, and they have a more pressing need on defense. The Bruins continued to be linked to Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and hardnosed Vancouver Canucks veteran blueliner Luke Schenn.

Another name the Bruins have been linked to has been Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Trade Deadline Strategy

Chychrun has been held out of the lineup by the Coyotes because of trade reasons and is signed for the next two seasons with a good cap hit. Chychrun will cost the Bruins in terms of draft picks and assets and might require a salary cap move to make his $4.6 million cap hit work. Schenn is more reasonable with an $850,000 cap hit and is on an expiring contract. Like Chychrun, Gavrikov would require some salary cap creativity as he has a salary cap hit of $2.8 million.

Pursuing a defenseman makes more sense at the deadline than going big game hunting on offense with names like Patrick Kane, Timo Meier or Ryan O’Reilly.

What Would Patrick Kane Cost The Bruins?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Murphy nobody knows if the Bruins will be invited to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes if and when he decides to waive his no-trade clause.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported that there will be clarity relatively soon in regard to Kane’s decision. Kane’s agent Pat Brisson wants his client, Chicago Blackhawks, and interested NHL trade suitors for Kane to have at least ten days before the March 3 NHL trade deadline to find the best fit for a potential trade.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

If Kane decides to waive his no-movement clause and the Bruins are a team he wants to go to, then Chicago will want three assets which will likely include top prospect Fabian Lysell, along with a first-round pick and a mid-tier prospect.

Don Sweeney has been aggressive at the deadline these past two years and will explore all options to improve his hockey club as they look to go all-in.