NHL Rumors: Bruins, Penguins, Jets, Maple Leafs, and Avalanche

The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are close to naming their next head coach

Elliotte Friedman: The Boston Bruins have told interim head coach Joe Sacco that the won’t remain as their head coach for next season.

Joe Haggerty: The Bruins will name their next head coach early this week.

On Joe Sacco: “It’s too bad Joe Sacco can’t return in some capacity. He was a loyal soldier in the Bruins organization for the last decade & did a solid job in a tough spot as the interim guy”

Pierre LeBrun: The Bruins will announce their next coach early this week. Believe it’s down to two candidates. In-person, final interviews were completed last week.

NHL Rumors: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins Try to Move Erik Karlsson?

David Pagnotta: Believe the Pittsburgh Penguins are in a similar situation as the Bruins, and down to two candidates. Believe that DJ Smith is one of the final two candidates.

The Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs are linked to Jonathan Toews

Pierre LeBrun: Jonathan Toews told his agent, Pat Brisson, last week that he’s 100% committed to returning to the NHL next season. Brisson said that he’s going to start calling teams. Toews’ last game was April of 2023.

Darren Dreger: There will be a long list of teams interested in signing Jonathan Toews, including the Winnipeg Jets.

Darren Dreger: The Winnipeg Jets had tried to acquire Brock Nelson at the trade deadline, but he chose the Colorado Avalanche. Toews would slot in nicely as their second-line center.

Nick Alberga: Toews’ agent said that “everything is open,” including the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL Rumors: Options for Mitch Marner and Can He Get Everything He Wants?

Brock Nelson – Colorado Avalanche talks to pick up this month

David Pagnotta: There is a mutual interest between the Colorado Avalanche and Brock Nelson on a contract extension. Talks should pick up this month.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.