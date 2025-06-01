NHL Rumors: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins Try to Move Erik Karlsson?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk talking about some of the names on his NHL Trade Targets list. The Pittsburgh Penguins could look to move defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has two years left on his contract at $10 million. The Penguins might have to retain some salary if they want to move him this offseason.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Yaremchuk: “Pat, if you could flash up the top 10 once again, there’s one name on there, Frank, who is, I think, a future Hall of Famer and all that. Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins. What can you tell us about that situation?

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres JJ Peterka is the Top Trade Target this Offseason

The $10 million, that’s a high number. Two more years on it, but also still had 53 points this year. Looked great when he played with a bunch of skill at the Four Nations. Do you think there would be a mark here for him at that full boat, or is Pittsburgh gonna have to keep?

Seravalli: “They’re probably going to have to keep. I do think that there’s a limited market. I think there’s someone out there that’s saying, ‘Hey, how can I find a way to get the power play quarterback that I need.’ Right shot guy, someone that just has all the skill in the world, and when he’s motivated and is on, I think he’s obviously world class. We saw that at four nations, as you mentioned.

I just think he’s exactly what the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t need. You’ve already got Kris Letang there. Kris Letang’s game has obviously slowed quite a bit as well, and he’s a guy that’s going to be really difficult to trade.

If the Penguins can find any sort of flexibility there, even if you have to retain just to move off of the deal, you’re probably setting up your team for better success in the long haul. And I think you know, Karlsson is arriving at that moment, at the exact time where he’s probably not going to be that picky if he has an opportunity to win, because that’s all he’s looking for. So it’s really about having that chance before his career is over.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild, and the New York Islanders

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.