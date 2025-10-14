NHL News: Lane Hutson’s Contract Breakdown, and Injury Notes from Around the League

Lane Hutson’s contract breakdown

Marco D’Amico: Lane Hutson’s agents wanted a front-loaded deal with a high percentage of signing bonuses to help bring down the taxes. Hutson’s contract nets more money than Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe after taxes and fees.

Eric Engels: “Lane Hutson was offered more but signed for less. He bought himself security and bought the Habs a bit more room to continue building a championship-caliber team. He wants to win. He could’ve held out for more and could’ve waited much longer. Not doing that says a lot about him.”

Puck Pedia: Breaking down Lane Hutson’s eight-year contract extension with an $8.85 million cap hit. For the final three years of the contract, he has a 10-team no-trade clause.

2026-27: $1 million salary, and a $11 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1 million salary, and a $11 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1 million salary, and a $9.5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1 million salary, and a $6.5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1.2 million salary, and a $6 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1.2 million salary, and a $6 million signing bonus

2026-27: $2.2 million salary, and a $5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $7.2 million salary

NHL Injuries

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson missed yesterday’s game. He was getting more testing done on an injury.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Zach Benson is expected to practice today. Josh Norris is getting a second opinion on his injury.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin didn’t practice yesterday morning.

Walt Ruff: Slavin was having a lower-body injury re-evaluated. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov isn’t travelling with the team due to a lower-body injury.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson missed last night’s game due to an upper-body injury. There is no timeframe for when he could return.

Dave McCarthy: Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond left yesterday’s game in the second period after taking a hit from Chris Tanev. Coach Todd McLellan didn’t have an update after the game.

New Jersey Devils: Goaltender Jake Allen left last night’s game with cramping.

Josh Langer: A list of the current New Jersey injuries:

Jonathan Kovacevic (knee)

Stefan Noesen (groin)

Seamus Casey (lower)

Evgenii Dadonov (hand)

Marc McLaughlin (undis.)

Juho Lammikko (undis.)

Zack MacEwen (undis.)

James Nichols: The Devils are off today. Was told yesterday there was “No update currently” on goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

yeahhhh watching this back you can tell he got hurt pic.twitter.com/0Q8UFCKDTy — bel (@bluebelgeorgia) October 14, 2025

Jacob Markstrom looked shaky and seemingly rushed off the ice after the Devils won pic.twitter.com/Cxoc6hS1dx — Devils Fanatics (@devilsfanatics) October 14, 2025

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk missed yesterday’s game. He is being evaluated from a Roman Josi cross-check.

Kevin Woodley: St. Louis Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko has missed their past two games with lower-body soreness.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz missed yesterday’s game. He did skate yesterday and could be ready for tonight’s game.

Utah Mammoth PR: Defenseman Sean Durzi will be out for four weeks with an upper-body injury.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Derek Forbort missed last night’s game for maintenance.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward Cole Koepke left yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

