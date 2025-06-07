NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the New Jersey Devils

The Buffalo Sabres need to add at least one defenseman

Jeff Marek of the Daily Faceoff: The Buffalo Sabres should be looking to add at least one more veteran defenseman. They could use forward JJ Peterka and/or defenseman Bowen Byram to acquire one.

Luke Hughes is a top priority for the New Jersey Devils, but they have some other free agents as well that need new contracts

Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com: Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are pending RFA defensemen for the New Jersey Devils. GM Tom Fitzgerald has already started talking to some agents of their free agents.

“Talks have started, but you’re talking to the same agents about other players on the team, like and others they represent, and of course it’s a priority. We’re just trying to figure out what’s best for Luke and for us and how do we make our team better with the funds that we have available.”

The Devils pending UFAs include Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling, Brian Dumoulin, Dennis Cholowski, and Jake Allen.

Fitzgerald adds that they have some holes to fill and they’ll be monitoring the trade and free agent market.

Backup goaltender Allen wants to stay and the sides are trying to find a number that works for both.

Fitzgerald on Hughes.

“We’ve only got so much (NHL salary) cap space, and we’ve got to figure out strategically how we can better our team on trades, market and what cap space we have available while also thinking what we can allocate towards a great young player (Hughes). Both parties are in agreement. … We’re going to get this done.”

