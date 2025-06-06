NHL Rumors: Ekblad, Panthers, Stars, and Vancouver Canucks Trade Targets

Aaron Ekblad wants to remain with the Florida Panthers but could he become a Dallas Stars option?

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad on being a pending UFA:

“I live and breathe for the Florida Panthers. I bleed for the Florida Panthers. I’ve given my body and everything to this team. I want to keep doing it forever, for as long as they’ll let me keep coming to the rink.”

Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff: If Aaron Ekblad gets to free agency, and if the Dallas Stars could clear some cap space, the Stars could look at Ekblad.

The Stars could use a big, right-handed defenseman to go along with Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, and Esa Lindell.

14 potential trade targets for the Vancouver Canucks

Harman Dayal and Thomas Drance of The Athletic: A look at 14 players who could be realistic trade options for the Vancouver Canucks this offseason that would be an upgrade to their top-six forward group.

Alexis Lafreniere – LW – New York Rangers – There could be some buyer’s remorse after giving him a seven-year deal at a $7.45 million cap hit. Hit 57 points a year ago.

Nicolas Roy – C/RW – Vegas Golden Knights – Carries a $3 million cap hit, but Vegas could be looking to shed salary.

Marco Rossi – C – Minnesota Wild – Pending RFA who put up 60 points. Only 5′ 9″ and can he produce without someone like Kirill Kaprizov or Matt Boldy?

Mason Marchment – LW – Dallas Stars – The Stars will be looking to move out some salary. Marchment carries a $4.5 million cap hit.

JJ Peterka – RW – Buffalo Sabres – 23-year-old had 68 points last season. He’ll get plenty of interest, which will drive up the price.

Jonathan Marchessault – RW – Nashville Predators – 34 years old, 5′ 9″, with four years left at $5.5 million. Has a 15-team no-trade list.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – New York Islanders – Has a year left and a 16-team no-trade clause. Not really a top-six center.

Brayden Schenn – C – St. Louis Blues – Three years left at $6.5 million for the soon-to-be 34-year-old. Provides some offense, physicality, and leadership.

Bryan Rust – RW – Pittsburgh Penguins – Three years left at $5.125 million for the 33-year-old. Has a no-movement clause that will expire on July 1st.

Morgan Geekie – C/RW – Boston Bruins – Had a breakout 33-goal season. A pending RFA.

Calle Jarnkrok – RW – Toronto Maple Leafs – More of a bottom-six than a top-six at $2.1 million.

Pavel Zacha – C – Boston Bruins – Not a perfect fit, but the 28-year-old has two years left at $4.75 million.

Erik Haula – C/RW – New Jersey Devils – Final year of his deal with a $3.1 million cap hit. Has a full no-trade that converts to a six-team no-trade on July 1st.

Trevor Zegras – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks – Still only 24 years old. Has dealt with injuries and a drop in production. Carries some risk.

