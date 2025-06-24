NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

You’d have to overpay to get Alec Tuch out of Buffalo

David Pagnotta: As of the weekend, the Buffalo Sabres and Alex Tuch haven’t started contract extension talks. The Sabres have been more focused on other potential moves.

Teams have called the Sabres about Tuch, but he’s not going anywhere unless someone overpays for him.

The Montreal Canadiens should consider pending UFA Nick Perbix

Marco D’Amico: Tampa Bay Lightning pending UFA right-handed defenseman Nick Perbix is expected to hit free agency on July 1st and is a low-key free agent who would fit the Montreal Canadiens. He’d replace David Savard (retired) and buy David Reinbacher more time to develop in the AHL. Perbix will generate interest from around the league.

NHL Trade: Anaheim Ducks Trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers

Could the Edmonton Oilers offer sheet Joel Hofer?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers should offer sheet St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer, who is blocked behind Jordan Binnington.

A $4.6 million offer sheet would only cost the Oilers a second-round draft pick.

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on offer sheets and Joel Hofer: “I’m very comfortable we can match any offer if we choose to match it. It won’t be (that) we didn’t match it because we couldn’t afford it. … I guess this is my shot across the bow. You can go after him. You’re not going to get him.”

Free Agent and Trade Targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Petrielli of Maple Leafs Hot Stove: (full break at MLHS) Potential free agent difference makers the Toronto Maple Leafs could target: Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Anthony Petrielli of Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Potential free agent middle-six forward options the Toronto Maple Leafs could target: Reilly Smith, Pius Suter, Connor Brown, and Anthony Beauvillier.

Anthony Petrielli of Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Potential free agent depth forwards options the Toronto Maple Leafs could target: Brandon Tanev, Nick Bjugstad, Micheal Eyssimont, and Cole Koepke.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Top 50 NHL Free Agents

Anthony Petrielli of Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Potential trade targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs: Lawson Crouse, Ross Colton, and Dawson Mercer. William Karlsson would be the top target but it’s been said he’s not available. Mika Zibanejad likely unavailable to, and the Leafs would need to send salary back.

