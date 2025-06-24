NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Top 50 NHL Free Agents

The Vancouver Canucks will take another shot at Pius Suter

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks like Pius Suter and will need to make a decision. Elliotte Friedman on Suter: “The Canucks will take another run at him but he may cost you 4.5 million a year.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Andrew Mangiapane

Nick Alberga: Can confirm David Pagnotta’s report of the Toronto Maple Leafs interested in pending UFA forward Andrew Mangiapane. Mangiapane was with the Flames when Leafs GM Brad Treliving was there.

Top 50 NHL free agents

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Ranking the top 50 unrestricted NHL free agents and their projected contracts from AFPAnalytics.

Rank – Player – Pos – AFP Projection

1. Mitch Marner – RW – 7 x $13M

2. Sam Bennett – C – 6 x $6.4M

3. Brad Marchand – RW – 2 x $5.1M

4. Brock Boeser – RW – 6 x $8.5M

5. Aaron Ekblad – RD – 7 x $7.8M

6. John Tavares – C – 3 x $7.9M

7. Matt Duchene – C – 3 x $7.2M

8. Jonathan Toewsv C – 1 x $2M

9. Nikolaj Ehlers – LW – 6 x $8.1M

10. Ivan Provorov – LD – 7 x $7M

11. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – 7 x $7.6M

12. Patrick Kane – RW – 1 x $3.5M

13. Dmitry Orlov – LD – 3 x $5.8M

14. Mikael Granlund – C – 2 x $5M

15. Claude Giroux – C – 2 x $5.2M

16. Jonathan Drouin – LW – 4 x $5.9M

17. Jamie Benn – LW – 2 x $4.8M

18. Brent Burns – RD – 1 x $5.3M

19. Pius Suter – C – 4 x $5M

20. Ryan Donato – RW – 3 x $4.2M

21. Jack Roslovic – RW – 3 x $4.1M

22. Andrei Kuzmenko – LW – 3 x $4.5M

23. Corey Perry – RW – 1 x $1M

24. Nate Schmidt – RD – 2 x $3M

25. Trent Frederic – RW – 2 x $3.5M

26. Jake Allen – G – 2 x $3.5M

27. Reilly Smith – RW – 2 x $4.4M

28. Brandon Tanev – LW – 2 x $2.1M

29. Matt Grzelcyk – LD – 3 x $3.8M

30. Cody Ceci – RD – 3 x $3.5M

31. Max Pacioretty – LW – 1 x $921K

32. Evgenii Dadonov – RW – 2 x $3.3M

33. Andrew Mangiapane – LW – 2 x $3.9M

34. Ryan Lindgren – LD – 3 x $4M

35. Mason Appleton – LW – 3 x $3.2M

36. Tony DeAngelo – RD – 1 x $2.05M

37. Gustav Nyquist – RW – 2 x $3.3M

38. Alex Lyon – G – 2 x $1.8M

39. Connor Brown – RW – 3 x $2.9M

40. Victor Olofsson – RW – 3 x $3.4M

41. Justin Brazeau – RW – 2 x $1.5M

42. Nick Perbix – RD – 2 x $2.7M

43. Dan Vladar – G – 1 x $1.5M

44. Adam Gaudette – RW – 1 x $1.1M

45. Joel Armia – LW – 2 x $2.5M

46. Radek Faksa – C – 2 x $1.4M

47. James van Riemsdyk – LW – 1 x $1M

48. Brandon Saad – LW – 2 x $2.5M

49. Henri Jokiharju – RD – 3 x $3.6M

50. Jeff Skinner – LW – 1 x $2.5M



