NHL Rumors: Bullish on the New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin

The New York Rangers will wait before deciding on pending UFA Artemi Panarin

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli thinks that the New York Rangers want to see how their season starts before making a decision on pending UFA forward Artemi Panarin. They likely wouldn’t be afraid to trade him if things don’t work out.

“I’m bullish on the Rangers. I think they’re off to a better start than they’ve been given credit for. I know the record is what it is. I know the goal scoring and futility on home ice has been an issue. However, when you look at how they’ve played in front of Igor Shesterkin, I think that they’re positioning this team under Mike Sullivan, for better success with structure in their own end than they had previously. Shesterkin off to a good start. That this team is going to unlock more success in the future with this path. Yes, we know the personnel changes. Yes, we know the coaching change. All of those things are going to matter.

And so how does that relate to Artem Panarin? Well, I think the Rangers want to get a real clear indication of how good this team is in the here and now before then making a decision on Panarin.

Do I think Chris Drury and company will be afraid to trade Artemi Panarin at the deadline if they’re going nowhere? No, I don’t. Not even in the slightest. You’ve seen how aggressive Chris Drury has been, whether it’s been moving Jacob Trouba or Chris Kreider or K’Andre Miller or anyone else he felt, has not contributed to this team’s overall success and their future in terms of bringing a Stanley Cup back to New York for the first time since 1994. If you’re not helping, you’re hurting. That’s sort of how the Rangers view it.

I’m in the minority, seemingly thinking that Panarin can be part of that puzzle to solve for the Rangers. What does that look like in terms of playoff success and achievement? You’ve got to get there first, and they need to figure out a way to to get back on track. And that starts in their own end, before they start thinking about how this team puts the puck in the net.

I’m bullish on the Rangers. I’m bullish on Panarin. It’s going to be a storyline to watch no matter what, as the season goes on. But I don’t think they’re anywhere near making that decision just yet.”

