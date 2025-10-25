NHL Rumors: New York Rangers Season Determines What Happens with Artemi Panarin

Decision on Artemi Panarin Will Happen Later in the Season

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Frankie Corrado on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio on Wednesday and was asked what will happen with Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers.

Frankie Corrado: “I was reading about Artemi Panarin and his future with the New York Rangers, and we understand that the contract is expiring. He’s on a big ticket already. He’s going to want to be on a probably even bigger ticket when the new contract comes up, whether it’s with the Rangers or whoever, what is the timeline, I guess, for when the Rangers have to kind of know if they’re going to be able to keep him, or if it’s worth it to try and keep Artemi Panarin.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think that really goes hand in hand with just how the rest of the season plays out for them. We’re still early, obviously, in this season, but I think it really is going to come down to just where they’re at. I think there’s certainly, a desire to keep that caliber player. But if this team is kind of fluttering and struggling a little bit, it may be a situation where they look at this realistically and go, look we need to retool a little bit. We may have to explore elsewhere and go from there.

Like, I think my gut tells me ,I’ve been wrong before, but my gut tells me that they I think they’re going to explore later on in the season, unless this team goes on a heater and everything starts clicking for them. I think that’s likely where it’ll at least trend to from an exploratory perspective, and then Chris Drury and company will need to decide if moving him is the right thing to do at this stage, especially if they don’t get that indication.

I think that’s probably around the end of the calendar year, to see if they’re going to get that idea as to whether or not he’ll he’s interested in staying. And then they have to figure out numbers, etc. Look with the salary cap going up, and with everything that accompanies that, and with a good chunk of guys having already signed extensions, and the anticipation that (Adrian) Kempe in LA will eventually figure it out, Panarin maybe one of the top dogs, again, in his free agent class.

And as you said, Frankie, like, this may be another opportunity to cash in huge on a deal.”

