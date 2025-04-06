NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and an NHL Draft, Free Agents Scenario

A Calgary Flames top prospect could be joining the team soon

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh, and if/when he could join the team when his OHL season is done.

Ron Maclean: “But Zayne Parekh. Now he’s got two points tonight.”

Maclean: “They’re leading 3-2, game today.”

Maclean: “Plays for Saginaw.”

Friedman: “So he’s having a marvelous season. 107 points in 61 games. Erie, his team Saginaw was down three to one to Erie in this series, but they are playing tonight as we speak, 3-2 they’re now up. (Saginaw lost 6-3 and are eliminated)

As Ron said, he’s doing his part to put away his NHL debut. He’s got two assists. You know, look, the Flames are just waiting here patiently. I do believe there is a plan to bring him to Calgary. How that would all look. But if the longer they keep winning the and the longer he keeps playing, the more that makes that unlikely, of course.

So we’ll see how it plays out. The Flames are prepared to welcome him, but there’ll be more than half of the keep winning and he keeps playing.”

Buyers remorse could lead to an end-of-season event

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the idea of the NHL holding an end-of-year type meeting/event where they do an awards show, the draft and free agency all together.

Ron Maclean: “And the NHL is thinking a lot about what to do when the Cup’s been won and when the season is done, what they do next.”

Friedman: “So this year, of course, we have the decentralized draft. Boo, don’t like it. Don’t like it at all. But there’s already been a bit of buyer’s remorse and maybe a bit of regret, and this might only be a one-time thing.

Well, one of the smaller groups in the NHL GM meetings, there was a suggestion brought up. Major League Baseball has what they call their winter meetings every December, and everybody gets together for four days, the teams, there’s players who are free agents there. Agents do it.

And one of the suggestions was, Look, why don’t the end of June or the beginning of July, the NHL do a similar thing. The awards, the draft and free agency, all in one city, everybody there.

It wasn’t discounted. I think there’s some people who want to take it and see, can they make that work. I think it’s a great idea. But it’s something, at least, is, I wouldn’t want to say, it’s going to happen or anything like that but it’s on the radar to discuss.”