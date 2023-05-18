Flames Could Move Dan Vladar To Make Room For Dustin Wolf

Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet: Steinberg held a mailbag on Twitter answering fans’ questions and Dustin Wolf’s name came up.

Calgary has two goalies in Dan Vladar and Jacob Markstrom. However, the Flames have a great prospect in Dustin Wolf. Wolf has won goaltender in the AHL for the last two years and is ready to take on the role in Calgary.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

As Steinberg writes he could see Vladar or Markstrom getting traded to make room for Wolf. Especially if Wolf shows he is ready to be the starter full-time. Although he does not rule out a situation where Wolf splits time between the NHL and AHL.

Flames Will Look To Trade An Expiring Contract To Open Up Cap Space

Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet: Sticking with Steinberg’s mailbag, he got two interesting questions about potential players being moved for salary cap reasons.

As Steinberg notes, there are several players on expiring deals including Noah Hanifin, Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, Chris Tanev, and Nikita Zadorov. Now, you have to look at where the Flames biggest strength is, and it is defense.

Now, all the players just listed can give the Flames a good return, but dealing a forward is less desirable. With Oliver Kylington coming back after missing a year and potentially re-signing Troy Stecher, the Flames could move Hanofin or Zadorov to give them more cap flexibility going forward.

Wild GM Bill Guerin Confident Filip Gustavsson Will Be Signed

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: Smith and Russo had Wild GM Bill Guerin on The Athletic’s “Straight from the Source” Podcast. They went over a lot of topics and players, especially goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

Gustavsson had a breakout season with the Wild and is up for the Vezina Trophy. Guerin will be talking with Gustavsson and his agent about a new contract. Both the player and team agree it is a good fit. Like with every contract money and term will be the issue. But Guerin is confident it will get done.