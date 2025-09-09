NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Rasmus Andersson, and the New York Islanders and Anders Lee

Rasmus Andersson never said it would only just be one team that he’d sign with

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson on the offseason speculation that was out there.

“The thing that bothers you is fake information that comes out. I saw some reports that I would only sign in one team, and this and that. I mean, nothing could be further from the truth. Connie and I have had a few conversations over the summer, and I would never handcuff him and give him one team.”

Andersson added that given the struggles he had last season, it wouldn’t be a smart idea for him to sign a contract extension right now.

“I’ve grown up in the city, and I’ve loved every second of it, and that will never change. And now it’s the business side of it. Is it smart of me to re-sign now after last season? I don’t know. I mean, I’ve read all season how much I suck. So I just got to come out of the gates hot, and just worry about myself and get the team in the best position possible.”

Kyle Palmieri is the perfect comparable for Anders Lee

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Anders Lee is entering the final year of his contract and is coming off a 29-goal, 25-assist season. He hasn’t made any indication that he’d like to play elsewhere. Teams will be calling ahead of the deadline if he remains unsigned.

Kyle Palmieri‘s two-year contract with a $4.75 million salary cap hit with the New York Islanders is a perfect comparable for Anders Lee, who is entering the final year of his contract. Lee is one year older than Palmieri and has a combined 49 goals and 91 points over the past two seasons. Palmieri has 54 goals and 102 point in one more game.

Palmieri’s cap hit of $4.75 million is about 4.97% of the cap this season. The same number next year would be about 4.56% of the cap. If you look at the 4.56% this year, that would be $4.36 million.

Since Lee’s next contract will be a 35+ contract, he’s eligible for performance bonuses on a one-year deal.

Also, entering their final year of the contracts with the Islanders are forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau (UFA), Maxim Shabanov (RFA), Marc Gatcomb (RFA), defenseman Tony DeAngelo (UFA), and Adam Boqvist (RFA), and goaltender David Rittich (UFA).

