NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Vancouver Canucks

Many teams would be interested in Nazem Kadri, but you’d have to overpay

NHL Rumour Report: Darren Dreger on the Barn Burner podcast on Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri: “There’d be many teams with interest, not just the Leafs. Canucks need some help, the Canadiens … Go around the league. But then what does Calgary do? It’s gonna take…a tremendous overpay”

Yegor Chinakhov has a new agent as his future remains unclear

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov fired his long-time agent last week and hired Rick Komarow of Maverick Sports Management. Chinakhov had made a trade request earlier this offseason as he was looking for more playing time. It’s unclear as to his future with the Blue Jackets. At practice last week, he was skating with the fourth line or as an extra.

Forward Jack Roslovic is still looking for a contract. He’s been skating in the Columbus suburbs. He’s from Columbus.

The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a middle-six forward

The Fourth Period: Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander is out eight to 10 weeks with an injury. The Canucks are believed to be looking for a middle-six forward, but they don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with – $1.33 million. They can create a little more room by sending a player or two down to the AHL.

The Canucks have been linked to Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel, who carries a $1.2 million cap hit. The Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, and San Jose Sharks have also been linked to Reichel.

The Vancouver Canucks are seeing if anyone is interested in Vitaly Kravtsov

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal said that the Vancouver Canucks are seeing if anyone is interested in trading for forward Vitaly Kravtsov.

“Donny, I’m hearing the Canucks have Vitaly Kravtsov’s name out there. They’re trying to see if any teams are interested. He’s the guy they signed in the offseason. Remember, he left Vancouver. He came over in a trade from the Rangers.

He’s had a disappointing camp, Don, and he is slated to make $450,000 in Abbotsford (AHL). That’s a big ticket. That’s a big ticket. And you want guys in Abbotsford, Don, that are like 20-year-olds. The veterans have to be like 20-year-olds in Junior, good pros on and off the ice. They have to be good leaders. They have to show the way to the young kids.

So look, I’m just hearing that the Canucks got Vitaly Kravtsov’s off name out there. Let’s see what happens.”

