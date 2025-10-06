NHL Rumors: Bruins, Maple Leafs, Flames, and Oilers

Michael DiPietro on waivers might interest the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames

James Murphy of RG Media: The Boston Bruins put goaltender Michael DiPietro on waivers yesterday, and a source would be surprised if he’s not claimed.

“I’d be surprised if he makes it through. I’ve had conversations with managers, and the feeling is that teams who still need backups would love to grab him off waivers because they think he can actually be a 1B, not just a backup.”

The source adds that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames have shown some interest in the past. The Carolina Hurricanes could be another team (they claimed Brandon Bussi off waivers after the article was written). The Leafs have James Reimer on a PTO and there is uncertainty with Joseph Woll’s status.

DiPietro signed a two-year deal at $812,500 cap hit.

Potential areas of need for the Edmonton Oilers and some options

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Possible areas of concern for the Edmonton Oilers heading into the season are goaltending, third-line right wing and third-line center.

Cap reasons are why the Oilers lost winger Connor Brown, and they don’t have many two-way winger options. Vancouver Canucks Nils Hoglander would be a nice fit if money and term weren’t an issue (Hoglander is out for 8-10 weeks now with an injury). They’ll likely look for a rental option at the trade deadline.

Adam Henrique at 3C has struggled this preseason. There’s time for him to turn it around. The Oilers are not linked to Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The Oilers would need to move salary out in pretty much any move, but it’s not easy with nine players having NMCs or NTCs. The Oilers don’t have many options to send the Canucks way for Hoglander ($3 million). Pittsburgh Penguins Philip Tomasino might be a good, cheaper option, but the Oilers may not think his skills match their needs.

Defenseman Alec Regula‘s preseason could make right-handed Ty Emberson or Troy Stecher available.

If the Oilers are looking to upgrade in net, any deal would likely involve Stuart Skinner, who is on a good contract and has a lot of playoff experience for his age.

