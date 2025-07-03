NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Don’t Plan on Trading Nazem Kadri

Calgary Flames Do Not Want to Trade Nazem Kadri

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about the Calgary Flames potentially trading Nazem Kadri. He stated that it would take a haul for the Flames to trade Kadri.

Host: “Now, you’ve, you’ve spoken with Simon Tsalikis, who fills in here and there for Campbell and I many times, and I know he’s screaming at his radio right now. So I’m just going to get it out of the way, because you mentioned trades, and Simon has been screaming for Nazem Kadri pretty much for the better part of a couple months here. And any chance on Kadri getting moved?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think Calgary is willing to listen. But from an overpay, it’s going to take, basically, an overpay, to pry him out of Calgary. I know there’s some suggestion, what about the Leafs again? And are there other teams that are looking for a 2C with some bite, and with Calgary shopping and taking calls on Rasmus Andersson, does this mean they’re now looking at a selling approach?

I don’t get that. I think, the Flames are still very much looking to compete next season, improve on their, their overall success from last year, and push towards a playoff spot. They’ve got their goaltender now with Dustin Wolf. That they want to make an appropriate deal here, involving Ramus Andersson, and eventually, whether in that move or in another, replace him on that right side.

So I think it would be pretty much same territory from, from Calgary side of things. If they move out Nazem Kadri, they’re going to want to do it in a hockey move where they can remain competitive, that at least, that’s the initial sense, or not the initial, that’s the full sense that I’ve been getting, with respect to him, and just with respect to their overall plan of attack.”

NHLRumors.com Note: There is a lot of noise surrounding the Calgary Flames and GM Craig Conroy. We know he is trying to extend Rasmus Andersson, but indications are he wants to go to the Vegas Golden Knights and be with his buddy Noah Hanifin. But the price isn’t working for the Flames in terms of the return they want. As Pagnotta has mentioned, the Flames want a defenseman back in return.

Similarly, if they were to trade Kadri, they want a center in return. It is the reason why Elias Pettersson is moving out of Vancouver; the return isn’t there. Hard enough to find one center, it’s tough to find two centers. So the Flames are in a lose-lose situation in a Kadri trade.

