NHL Rumors: Andersson Eyeing Vegas, Kings, and Canadiens

Rasmus Andersson seems to be eyeing the Vegas Golden Knights

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson only has a modified no-trade clause, but he does hold some power with being a UFA after next season and an acquiring team would likely want an extension in place.

As of Monday, the Vegas Golden Knights are the top team on his list according to sources, but the Flames haven’t like the Golden Knights’ trade offers yet. The Flames believe he’s worth more if a trade comes with an extension.

It’s believed the Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings were a few of the other teams that were interested, but he’s not ready to talk extension with them yet.

Flames GM Craig Conroy could keep Andersson to start the season and look to move him before the trade deadline.

Believe that Nicolas Hague was initially part of the Vegas-Flames talks, but he’s since been traded to the Nashville Predators.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: If the Montreal Canadiens were to trade for Jordan Kyrou before his no-trade clause kicks in on July 1st, they’d need to clear some cap space this offseason.

The Los Angeles Kings still want to re-sign Vladislav Gavrikov.

