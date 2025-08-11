NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings, and the Colorado Avalanche

Rasmus Andersson hasn’t spoken with the Calgary Flames since he turned down a big trade offer

Expressen: (through google translate) Darren Dreger reported that the Los Angeles Kings made a big offer to the Calgary Flames for defenseman Rasmus Andersson about a month ago. Andersson denies the rumors that he told the Flames that he only wants to play for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Andersson adds that he has a year left on his contract and will deal with it then, and not now. He knew that some team had made a very good offer, and added, “Not really keen on moving my family there,” and signing a long-term extension. Andersson said he told the Flames the teams he imagined signing with if they wanted to trade him. The team that made the offer wasn’t one of them.

Andersson said that since that trade offer was made, he hasn’t spoken with the Flames since.

Pending UFA Martin Necas, and two Avs players who could find themselves traded

Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now: (mailbag) Have noted in the past that the Colorado Avalanche can’t have Martin Necas play out the season like they did with Mikko Rantanen this past season, but have now shifted that opinion a bit. There are a lot of other pending UFAs in the same boat, so there could be a few big trades during the season.

The Avs could let Necas talk to teams before about a contract if things don’t work out with the Avs, to help increase his trade value. Maybe there is an option with a rebuilding team like the Philadelphia Flyers, or maybe there’s Mitch Marner for Mikko Rantanen type trade (Marner blocked the trade with his no-trade clause). Ie. What about an Adrian Kempe for Necas trade if the LA Kings can’t re-sign Kempe?

The ideal scenario would be the Avs extending Necas.

Can see the Avalanche trading Ross Colton if they acquire a third-line center that has a bigger salary cap hit, and they don’t want to have two bigger cap hits on the third line. had thought they would have moved Colton and not Charlie Coyle this offseason.

The same can be said of trade Samuel Girard if they acquire another higher-priced defenseman. Both Colton and Girard have two years left on their contracts.

