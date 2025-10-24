NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Yegor Chinakov, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Calgary Flames could use a boost of offense

TSN: The Calgary Flames are 32nd in goal scoring this year, after finishing 29th last season, so it’s not a new issue, according to Pierre LeBrun.

“GM Craig Conroy isn’t sitting on his hands. He is making calls and exploring the trade market, trying to find out what exactly is available out there that could potentially help his team offensively. Easier said than done. We’re so early in the season. Teams normally aren’t ready to engage in this type of trade activity yet, not until U.S. Thanksgiving, but certainly Calgary trying to get an early look at what’s out there.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams calling about Yegor Chinakhov

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that more teams are calling the Columbus Blue Jackets about 2020 first-round pick, forward Yegor Chinakhov.

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Stars, Oilers, Islanders, Leafs, Golden Knights, Capitals, and More

“There were 26 scouts from other teams at his first game up here last week against Colorado. Among the teams that we believe have checked in with Columbus on him include the Toronto Maple Leafs, who we know are looking for a forward upgrade. Detroit, Florida, Buffalo and certainly given what I just said, for sure the Flames will be checking in.”

Chinakhov asked for a trade after last season, and the Blue Jackets don’t want to just give him away. They’re looking to make a hockey deal and not draft picks.

The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking for a top-four defenseman

The Fourth Period: Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere has some salary cap room to work with, and after making some additions upfront, he’s looking to improve their blue line.

It’s believed that the Flyers are looking for a top-four defenseman in his mid-20s who fits in with their core. They could look to package one of their forwards, along with draft picks and/or prospect(s). The Flyers could be okay with moving 2020 second-round pick, defenseman Emil Andrae.

NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils Will Get Creative on Jacob Markstrom Extension

It’s not known who the Flyers are looking at and if they’ve contacted any teams.

The San Jose Sharks are believed to be willing to trade defensemen Mario Ferraro and Timothy Liljegren, both whom are pending UFAs.

