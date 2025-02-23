NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Trade Deadline Needs

The Calgary Flames have a couple of needs heading into the trade deadline

TSN: Salim Valji on the Calgary Flames needs heading into the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“A couple of weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and the Calgary Flames are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot, much like all of us had anticipated heading into this season.

The Flames made arguably their big move a few weeks ago when they acquired Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee from the Philadelphia Flyers, those who have dramatically changed a forward group that’s had trouble scoring goals.

And despite Calgary’s success, there are other weaknesses on the roster, particularly in the face-off circle. One of their big needs is a right-handed centerman that can win them draws.

And a longer-term need would be someone who can play long alongside MacKenzie Weegar for the long haul.

General Manager Craig Connery has been steadfast in saying that despite the success of this season, he is not going to deviate from the long-term plan. The new arena opens in this 2027-28 campaign, and that’s how the Calgary Flames are building their roster. If they can nibble around the edges or acquire someone that can help them out. This season, they will do that, but not if the cost is too high.”

