NHL Rumors: What Could the Calgary Flames be Looking to do?

TSN: Salim Valji on with Jay Onrait on what the Calgary Flames could be looking to do before the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

Onrait: “Craig Conroy just made a pretty significant deal, bringing in Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. It’s an intriguing position for Conroy to be in, because in some ways, we thought this was a rebuild. So we’re not exactly sure what they’re going to do at the deadline. What are they going to do at the deadline, Salim Valji?”

Valji: “And yeah, you remember a couple of years ago at the press conference where the world rebuild wasn’t being allowed to be said, Jay. It goes to show how quickly things can change and expectations, right?

And that was their big move. They got two top-nine forwards in exchanged for two players that weren’t going to be a part of the solution long-term. And I think still, they want a right-shot center who can win face-offs. So they desperately need that, Jay. They’re among one of the worst teams in face-offs, and they speak about it constantly. Losing the puck means that you have to work to get it back, plain and simple, right?

So they need someone, maybe a fourth liner, that can win draws and is responsible defensively. We all know that this isn’t going to be an offensive juggernaut of a squad, and if they can add offense around the fringes, I’m sure they would. But a right-handed shot, he can win the face-offs.

And then another bigger need longer term, is someone to play permanently with MacKenzie Weegar. God bless, Joel Hanley and Jake Bean who have played pretty well, particularly Hanley, but Mackenzie Weegar needs a bonafide top-four defenseman to play alongside him. Preferably someone who shoots left, so Weegar can play the strong side on the right side. So I think that’s the longer term need.

Regardless, Jay, as you said, they’re not going to sacrifice anything for the future just to get in a playoff gate or two. This is all about long-term. This is about opening that brand new arena in 2027 with a team that’s more able to take that next step.

But a short-term knee would be a right-handed shot who can win face-offs any longer-term need is someone to play with, MacKenzie Weegar.

