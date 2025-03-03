NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vegas Golden Knights

The Calgary Flames plan to keep Rasmus Andersson

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy tells every team that calls and asks about defenseman Rasmus Andersson, that he doesn’t plan on trading him. The Flames believe they will be able to extend him this offseason or they’ll trade him in the offseason if they can’t work out a deal. Teams will likely keep trying this week. It would take a huge offer to get them to move him, and they don’t plan on being sellers.

Likely nothing big for the Washington Capitals

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: It’s doubtful that the Washington Capitals will add a big piece by Friday, but they’ll likely be looking to add a depth forward, a bottom-six guy.

The Capitals may want to make sure they have a roster spot for Ryan Leonard if they sign him after his NCAA season.

The asking price for Rasmus Ristolainen is…

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: To get into serious talks with the Philadelphia Flyers about defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, it’ll take a first-round pick plus another asset. He’s got two years left at $5.1 million.

Potential Vegas Golden Knights trade targets

Danny Webster of The Las Vegas Review-Journal: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said over a week ago that they don’t plan on being big spenders ahead of the deadline. As you know with Vegas, that can always change.

Given their past spending, the Golden Knights don’t have a lot of assets. They’ve given up their next two first-round picks, but they have an extra third and sixth this year. They’d have to get something real good to include Trevor Connelly, Mathieu Cataford or Carl Lindbom.

Potential target tiers

Likely – Brandon Tanev (Kraken), Joel Armia (Canadiens), and Ryan Donato (Blackhawks).

Never say never – Brock Nelson (Islanders), Mikko Rantanen (Hurricanes), and Brad Marchand (Bruins).

Absolutely not – John Gibson (Ducks)

