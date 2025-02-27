NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Montreal Canadiens

Mikko Rantanen is still in Phase 1 in Carolina

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes the Carolina Hurricanes plan is to still try to extend forward Mikko Rantanen. It hasn’t been a normal adjustment time for Rantanen in Carolina as he was completely blindsided by the trade, and then he was off to the Four Nations. The Hurricanes met with agent Andy Scott during the break and made a strong pitch.

“A real detailed pitch about what they’re willing to pay him, about their vision for the team, how he fits in, and all of that jazz.

And what has transpired since is that Mikko Rantanen needs time to mull things over, and not just about the contract itself. As it was explained to me in the last 24 hours, it’s kind of like two phases, Gino.

Phase one is, what does Mikko Rantanen ultimately think about Carolina as an organization, as a team, and as a place to live long term? Phase two is “Okay, let’s talk contract.”

LeBrun adds that he’s been told that Rantanen is still in phase one. He could eventually say yes, but he just needs more time. Will that be before the trade deadline or not, that is the question. There is no evidence the Hurricanes have called anyone and asked if they would be interested in Rantanen, but am sure teams have called them asking.

The Montreal Canadiens and Jake Evans remain apart, and they may want at least a second for him

TSN: As of Tuesday, there is nothing new to report involving Montreal Canadiens and pending UFA Jake Evans according to Pierre LeBrun. The sides remain far apart, and speculation has them trading Evans. That can always change with one phone call.

Don’t think the Canadiens are interested in a third- or fourth-round pick. With an affordable $1.7 million cap hit, they may want at least a second-round pick.

What kind of return could they get if they packaged Joel Armia and Evans?

