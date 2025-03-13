NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders, and the Seattle Kraken

The Carolina Hurricanes want to get Alexander Nikishin to the NHL ASAP

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky said that prospect Alexander Nikishin’s KHL contract expires on May 31st. KHL teams are able to void contracts before May 31st, and the Hurricanes will do all they can to get him over here as fast as they can after his season ends.

Retool over Rebuild for the New York Islanders

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello would use the word retool over rebuild.

“First of all, the word rebuild, that’s something that’s brand new over the last several years. And if the definition of rebuild is completely break down and go forward, that’s a good 10 years. So what you try and do, and I use a different word, is, maybe retool, not that that’s a good word, but we try and go in such a way that you don’t lose the competitiveness and the opportunity to win today, but get it towards the best possible, you can. But as far as depleting something that’s not something that works.”

Lamoriello said he would have liked to have re-signed Brock Nelson and that they felt they made a fair offer for him. They hope to be able to re-sign Kyle Palmieri but on their terms.

Lamoriello said that there will be more change coming this offseason.

The Seattle Kraken do have some things to work with this offseason

Geoff Barker of NHL.com: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis traded away $14 million in current and future cap space. They’ll have upwards of $20 million in cap space this offseason. More was expected with the Kraken this season. The Kraken have some picks, prospect, and cap space to use this offseason.

Mike Benton: Kraken GM Francis on pending FFA forward Kaapo Kakko: “We’ll get a deal done with him after the season.”

Mike Benton: GM Francis on 93.3 KJR on their incoming salary cap space.

“We’re not looking to save $20 million, we’re looking to spend that.”

NHL Trade Deadline: Los Angeles Kings Had Interest Brock Boeser and Richard Rakell

“We’re not looking to cut corners.”

