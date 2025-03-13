NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Stars, Canadiens, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Canucks

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward JJ Peterka is out day-to-day. Forward Jiri Kulich returned from an illness.

Calgary Flames: Forward Mikael Backlund left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

NHL: Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer said that forward Roope Hintz could return on Sunday. He’s day-to-day after taking a puck to the face last Saturday.

DeBoer after practice yesterday: “He looks pretty good. He can’t get his heart rate up because of the blood flow for I think it was five days from the time of the injury. But I think once we clear that five-day hurdle, I would think he looks pretty good.

“I would call him possible for Sunday.”

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine returned to the lineup, and forward Joel Armia missed last night’s game.

Renaud Lavoie: Armia hurt his left hand in Tuesday night’s game. He finished that game but couldn’t play last night.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Ryan Shea (upper-body) and Pierre-Olivier Joseph (upper-body) remain week-to-week.

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev is unlikely to be in the lineup tonight against the Florida Panthers. He’s been out since February 25th with an upper-body injury. He’s only had a few practices with the team.

Coach Craig Berube: “I don’t really have a timeline. He’s close. We’ll make a decision .”

Tanev sounded like he was close to returning. They play tonight and Saturday.

Dave McCarthy: Tanev hasn’t been ruled out of tonight’s game. It’s day-to-day. Tanev said he’s feeling good and “Just progressing day by day on the timeline that was given to us. Just trying to get better every day. There was a timeline given to us, so I’m just trying to check the boxes, and when that’s there, hopefully I’ll be playing.”

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes returned to the lineup last night.

Aaron Vickers: Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson left last night’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury. There wasn’t an update after the game.

In the moment I thought it warranted more than a minor but didn’t get a great angle. This confirms it for me. A clearly intentional elbow to the back of the head shouldn’t just be a minor. pic.twitter.com/GCnCoobAwE — Josh Elliott-Wolfe (@ElliottWolfeJ) March 13, 2025

