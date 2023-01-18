NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Trade talks are quiet in Chicago. Meetings with Kane and Toews in the next two-three weeks

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on the weekend that things have been “pretty quiet” on the trade front.

There are teams calling around doing their due diligence.

Davidson said that he doesn’t have any meetings scheduled with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews yet but adds that it will probably happen in the next two or three weeks.

Potential defensemen the Buffalo Sabres could look at

Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams may look to reward his team by making some additions by the trade deadline. He won’t make a move that would alter their long-term plans.

A look at some defensemen the Sabres could look at that could fit into their plans.

Jakob Chychrun – It might take Matt Savoie or a similar prospect plus a first-round pick and that may be too much for the Sabres.

John Klingberg – The price would need to come down from a first-round pick for the Sabres to be interested.

Ivan Provorov – Not sure what the ask would be. Owen Power will need a new contract soon, so would too much money be locked up in Power, Provorov and Rasmus Dahlin?

Vladislav Gavrikov – The Blue Jackets want a first, and if the Sabres were to meet that price, they would likely want to re-sign him.

Matt Dumba – Would be a nice partner for Power. He’s a pending UFA.

Dmitry Kulikov – He comes in a $2.2 million and could be a nice stay-at-home option.

Joel Edmundson – Has a year left at $3.5 million and has Stanley Cup Final experience.

Shayne Gostisbehere – More offense than defense but could be a cheaper acquisition price than some of the others.

Jack Johnson – Would bring experience to their third pairing.

Luke Schenn – Stanley Cup experience playing a physical game, and is right-handed.