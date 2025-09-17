NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Chicago Blackhawks are willing to trade Lukas Reichel

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukaukas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Kaprizov to Crosby: The Big Questions at the US Media Tour episode, on the Chicago Blackhawks and Lukas Reichel.

Bukauskas: “Lukas Reichel of the Chicago Blackhawks, Elliotte. I mean, it was another tough year, obviously, for the whole organization in terms of trying to take a step last season. Didn’t particularly happen. He had some opportunities over the season. He was up with (Connor) Bedard, he was down. He was on the fourth line for a period of time. A lot of people are wondering where this is all headed. What are you hearing in regards to his future?”

Friedman: “I just think that it’s a name that’s out there, that that name is out there. And I think it’s understood that the Blackhawks are willing to make the move if they, you know, find a trade partner. And I think the player understands it might be time, too. So, I just heard that as we go into camp, that’s just, just a name that’s out there.”

TSN: Pierre LeBrun, when asked about Connor McDavid and his contract situation, if they can get a deal done before the start of training camp. LeBrun says that by the start of the regular season is a better question. The sides continue to talk and things are very cordial, but there have been no numbers discussed, and when that does come up, it will be a short conversation.

“What this is about – and Connor McDavid, I think, has been very transparent when he’s talked to media here the past couple of weeks – this is about McDavid feeling comfortable with this decision and what the team is going to look like past this year and what’s the best course of action for him. He wants to win a Cup in Edmonton; there’s no question about it. But what makes sense for him going forward?

Listen, if I’m an Oilers fan, obviously I wish this was done by now, and it may be done by puck drop next month. But it also may not be. And if that’s case, everyone has to understand that Connor McDavid will green-light his agent when he feels comfortable green-lighting his agent to go to the next phase, and that has not happened yet.”

