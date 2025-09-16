NHL Rumors: Kaprizov, Eichel, McDavid, Hart, and Stolarz

20 percent of the cap, and what Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, and Connor McDavid could be looking for

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Kirill Kaprizov turned down $16 million a season, which is 16.8 percent of the cap. The 20 percent max for this season’s $95 million salary cap would be $19 million. Next season, it’s projected to be $104.5 million, with 20 percent being $20.9 million. The following year could be $113 million and $22.6 million.

Kaprizov’s agent, Paul Theofanous, could be looking for $17 million or more. Jack Eichel could be looking for a deal in the $13 to $14 million range in Vegas. Connor McDavid could be looking for a short- to mid-term deal around $17 million. The Edmonton Oilers and McDavid haven’t formally exchanged numbers.

Teams reaching out to Carter Hart

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Pittsburgh Penguins are among the teams that reached out to free agent goaltender Carter Hart. He’s eligible to sign on October 15th. Haven’t gotten the sense that the Edmonton are there. Expect him to sign a short-term deal, and it could be with a Western Conference team.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz are talking contract extension

Kevin Weekes: “In speaking to involved parties, I’m told both sides are leaving no stone unturned in their discussions towards a potential extension for G Stolarz who was among the Top 5 for several goaltender metrics the last 2 seasons.”

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz are talking extension, but there is still lots of work to be done.

Nick Alberga: Anthony Stolarz, when asked what is important to him with his next contact.

Alberga: “What’s important to you when it comes to the next deal, security, fit, role, or something else?

Stolarz: “I mean, I think it’s just kind of, you know, just getting paid, what you know, fairly. You know, something that you know helps the team, but at the same time, you know shows that you know they believe in me.

So like I said, I’ll leave that to the agent and (Leafs GM Brad Treliving). And for me, it’s just more or less just kind of go out there and just continue to do what I do.”

