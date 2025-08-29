NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Wyatt Kaiser remains unsigned in Chicago, and they’ll have a crowded blue line soon

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli when asked about Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser and why the restricted free agent remains unsigned.

“Man, really interesting question Windy City Hockey. One that, quite honestly, August 26th hadn’t really spent any time thinking about or looking at.

But the interesting thing for the Chicago Blackhawks and looking at their defense moving forward is, where’s everyone gonna fit? They’ve got so many young guys on that back end, Kaiser part of it, and I think Kaiser and Allen could be your sort of perfect, ideal, prototypical, third pair moving forward.

But when you think about some of the other guys that are in the mix there, (Ethan) del Mastro, and then you think about the steps that were taken forward by this team and some of the young guys that then got it to go back to Rockford in the AHL playoffs and get a taste of some meaningful hockey as a pro.

There’s so many guys taking a step forward. I think the Blackhawks are probably looking at nine to 10 legitimate, realistic NHL defenseman, and someone’s going to have to be on the move. I’m not suggesting at all that it’s Kaiser, but just wondering how this all ends up working out, because it does become a numbers game, and I wonder if that’s part of it as well, in terms of these contract talks and where it ends up going.”

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli when asked what is next for the Toronto Maple Leafs heading into training camp. Are there any more moves coming?

“I’m going to say, rounding out the roster. They’ve got a whole bunch of players it feels like. They’ve got 26 guys on one way contracts this year. That may actually be the number.

But as mentioned in the last stream, I do think the Leafs remain in conversation and remain a possibility for Jack Roslovic. Brad Treliving is always on the hunt, and I think they’re in a spot where they’re just looking to get better.

You know, you take Mitch Marner out, you make a bunch of different smaller adjustments. And I think it’s going to be really interesting to see what the Leafs look like to start camp.

And I think what this does is probably ratchets up a little bit of pressure on Auston Matthews to return to the form that he had as a near 70 goal scorer a few years ago. It feels like it’s been a little while since we’ve had that after an up and down health year, and obviously a disappointing season for him, from a personal perspective.”

