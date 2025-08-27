NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Wild didn’t want futures in a Marco Rossi deal, and recent deals strengthened Rossi’s case

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: Marco Rossi signed a three-year, $5 million per deal with the Minnesota Wild on Friday. He’ll be owed a $6 million qualifying offer after the 2027-28 season. There is no trade protection for the three years.

Last season, Rossi rejected a five-year, $5 million per year offer based on Ryan Strome (five years and $25 million) and Anton Lundell (six years and $30 million) comparables. Rossi asked for a short-term at over $5 million, and the Wild countered in June with under $5 million on a short-term deal.

Recent long-term deals strengthened Rossi’s case – Logan Stankoven (eight years at $6 million), Matthew Coronato (seven years at $6.5 million), JJ Peterka (five years at $7.7 million) and Matthew Knies (six years at $7.75 million).

Wild GM Bill Guerin was listening to trade offers for Rossi back in June, but they were for futures. Mid-to-late first-round picks and roster players that didn’t interest the Wild. They wanted to get better, not worse. Guerin was looking for a comparable center or winger. One of the Wild’s offseason wishes was to get better down the middle.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Tretadue Pensieri when asked about Connor McDavid and an extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

Kyle Bukauskas: “And McDavid, in a lot of ways, is a governor when it comes to this stuff, in terms of what his next contract will be. You mentioned, so after the orientation camp, going back up to Edmonton. I mean, could you see him as a guy going, ‘Yeah, I don’t need to be asked all the questions about it at the start of training camp. So, I know what I want. Let’s get it done before we show up to fitness testing day.’ I guess there’s no more fitness testing day in the next CBA,

Friedman: “Well, just start a camp. I could see it, Kyle. Look, I look, I just think, I just think everybody wants to get it done. So I would expect, I would expect between training camp, I would expect between the Olympic camp and training camp, they sit down, they say, ‘How’s this all going to look?'”

