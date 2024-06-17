NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Chicago Blackhawks could be looking at Jake Guentzel and to move up the standings

Taylor: “Let me say this as we focus on the Blackhawks for a second here. You mentioned Dakota Joshua. There’s also some talk that the people in Chicago, the organization, players, fans, they’ve had enough of the losing or rebuilding, tanking and that they may be very well like the Canucks are rumored to be in on Jake Guentzel as well.”

Dhaliwal: That’s right. You know, and Chicago Blackhawks their attendance didn’t go down to 5,000 Don, knowing that they’re in a rebuild. They were up at 17-18,000. Chicago is a great hockey city. They’re going to keep supporting that team.

But I think they’re now getting antsy in Chicago to you know, get out of the bottom. They got last year’s first overall pick, this years second overall pick. I think they want to start, they got enough draft picks draft capital, I think they want to move up. I think they want to get into higher up in the standings.”

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on if the Vancouver Canucks could be interested in pending UFA forward Brandon Duhaime.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Don Taylor: “Here’s another name and I remember you mentioning this name a few weeks ago.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah,”

Taylor: “But another name that’s being thrown around is Brandan Duhaime, with the Minnesota Wild, traded at the end of last season at the trading deadline to Colorado. A tough kid who might be a fit, an American winger, might be a fit in the Canucks bottom-six.”

Dhaliwal: “Okay. I wanted to quickly say this about the Canucks fourth line. The wingers at the end, Donnie, were (Sam) Lafferty and (Phil) Di Giuseppe. I can see some changes there.

Lafferty most likely is gone. Who would replace Lafferty? the Canucks had big interest in Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime at the trade deadline and I am told , the interest is not gone away.

He’d be a great fit on the fourth line, Donnie, kills penalties, energy, tough, sticks up for teammates, he can fit. Keep an eye on Duhaime and the Canucks if he hits July 1st.”