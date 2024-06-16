NHL Rumors: Are the Maple Leafs and Blackhawks Interested in Dakota Joshua?

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks will be among the 10+ teams interested in Dakota Joshua

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on the Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Dakota Joshua, and there will be at least 10 teams interested in him including the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Don Taylor: “Dakota Joshua and the Chicago Blackhawks.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah. Okay, so Dakota…”

Taylor: “Throwing a curveball at you?”

Dhaliwal: “Oh, you’re not throwing a curveball at me. Oh, we’re just, we’re two weeks away from July 1st. Dakota Joshua still not signed. The Canucks are very well aware of Joshua’s number.

They just can’t get there right now and can they get there the clear up cap space, like moving (Ilya) Mikheyev. That would help in re-signing Dakota Joshua. Canucks want him. The player wants back. It’s not a situation where no one wants to get it done.

But I will tell you this, no shortage teams will be in on Joshua if he hits July 1st. I’m hearing double-digit teams, Don. Couple teams I heard going after Joshua are gonna be the Maple Leafs and the Blackhawks.”

Taylor: “That’s new, the Blackhawks talk.”

Dhaliwal: “Blackhawks yeah, I mentioned Maple Leafs , but I am hearing that don’t be surprised if the Chicago Blackhawks are a team that is going to take a hard long look at Dakota Joshua.”

