NHL Rumors: Coaching Interviews Have Started, With Some Having to Wait

Coaching interviews have started, with some having to wait

David Pagnotta: Teams still needing to hire a head coach are the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Seattle Kraken.

Sources say that the Penguins have spoken with former Senators coach D.J. Smith about their head coach vacancy.

David Pagnotta: Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love is on the Penguins’ radar.

David Pagnotta: On “The Latest” talking about the offseason coaching carousel and some names we should be looking out for?

NHL Rumors: Could Marco Rossi and Gabriel Vilardi Get Offer Sheeted This Summer?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “All right. Well, we’ve talked a lot over the last few weeks about the NHL coaching vacancies, and some names have been floated. Marco Sturm, Jeff Blashill, to name a few. Are there any other names that we should be looking out for?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, this is, this is the time where everybody’s starting to interview for different positions. We’ve heard Adam Foote, former assistant with the Vancouver Canucks, getting some attention as well. (Foote was hired by the Canucks to be their head coach on Wednesday)

There is the belief around the NHL that both Kirk Muller and Mitch Love, assistants with the Washington Capitals, will get some consideration once Washington’s season is done, whenever that may be.

And there are others out there as well that are generating some interest. Bob Boughner being one of them. Derek LaLonde’s name is starting to float around as well. Blashill’s assistant partner in Tampa, Jeff Halpern, we’ve talked about him in the past as well. And more names.

I had a piece earlier today that illustrates a few of them that are out there as well. And we do know that the Pittsburgh Penguins will be making some additional changes to their coaching staff. That announcement could drop later today.

Jimmy Murphy: Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, that Marco Sturm is in the mix for the Boston Bruins head coaching position.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Have Three Questions To Answer

Farhan Lalji: If the Vancouver Canucks hadn’t named Adam Foote as their next head coach, it sounded like Foote would have joined Rick Tocchet.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.