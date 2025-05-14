NHL Rumors: Could Marco Rossi and Gabriel Vilardi Get Offer Sheeted This Summer?

There is Potential For More Offer Sheets This Summer

On Tuesday, Russ Cohen joined Mick Kern and Peter Berce on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Under Review. Towards the end of the segment, Cohen was asked about the potential of offer sheets this off-season. Even with the salary cap increasing, Cohen believes there could be some, and notes that Gabriel Vilardi and Marco Rossi are two prime candidates.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild – Marco Rossi and Kirill Kaprizov

Mick Kern: “Peter mentioned, and it’s a good point are we gonna see now that the (St. Louis) Blues has success with it more offer sheets, I often wonder. It’s the old boys club. You don’t do that. I have to rent a barn and fight and all that garbage. But to me, it’s like, why would you not?”

Russ Cohen: “I think we’re gonna see a couple of offer sheets. An older me would have said, ‘No, no way.’ I think you could look at Devon Levi, maybe getting offer sheeted, if a team thinks, we’ll offer him like the lowest we could kind of offer him and the least amount of picks that we have to give up. Because Buffalo is not really utilizing him. We kind of need a goalie. We think he has upside. So, it could be him.

Marco Rossi is certainly a guy that comes to mind. Gabriel Vilardi. Those seem to be the names, and they’re intriguing enough names. Like Rossi, even though he’s a smaller guy, he does not play small. And it, just to me, this is me on the surface, and if Bill Guerin runs into me, he’ll probably say something to me. But it just seems like they haven’t had him, made him a priority to keep him. That’s just the feeling I have about Marco Rossi. But the cap is going up now. So they could put a quick end to that.”

NHL Rumors: Could Matthew Knies and Others Get an Offer Sheet This Summer?

Kern: “Yeah, the caps going up. These teams, like Toronto, like Peter mentioned, (Matthew) Knies, they’ll match. If somebody ever does it.”

Cohen: “Yeah, they’ll match it. I don’t think anybody will offer sheet Knies.”

Kern: “Well, you can do it just to drive up the price, I guess.”

Cohen: “You can, if that’s what you want to do. But then again, know that that team is going to do that to you in the future.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.