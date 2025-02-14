NHL Rumors: College Free Agent Luke Haymes Getting Some Interest

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Hold Outs, Opt Ins, and Potential Trades episode, on Dartmouth College forward Luke Haymes, a college free agent who is getting some interest from NHL teams, including some of the heavy hitters.

Bukauskas: “So Luke Haymes, the forward out of Ottawa. Right now, his third year at Dartmouth College. He’s undrafted. He’s also six foot one, 203 pounds, and …”

Friedman: “You really hit a bit of a growth spurt.”

Bukauskas: “Yeah. Okay, so with all that in mind, Elliotte, you’re learning that he’s garnering some interest.

Friedman: “Yeah. So I didn’t really know much about him, but just towards the end of last week, in making my calls, somebody put him on my radar. As you said, Ottawa area guy. Played at Dartmouth. College free agent. He played with the Cowichan Valley Capitals. I assume you know them well, in the BCHL Kyle.

Bukauskas: “I do, yes, yes, very familiar.

Friedman: “Where is that?

Bukauskas: “That’s about mid-Island, 45 minutes north of the great city of Victoria.

Friedman: “Okay, so, and then he went to Dartmouth. I’ve heard the, few teams are starting to ask about when they can talk to him. And I think it’s some of the heavy hitters. I do. You know some players, I think they kind of look at it like, ‘Okay, where’s my clearest path to the NHL?’ And other players, even teams without as many obvious paths, start chasing after them to say, get in our system, and we’ll give you the opportunity.

But this was a name I heard some of the heavy hitters were going after and targeting and going to talk to. I think Toronto is one of them. I’ve heard the Maple Leafs are interested. I assume that the team that you cheer for, Ottawa, is around there too. But I just heard to keep an eye on, on this name, because there’s going to be some action around them in the in the near future.

