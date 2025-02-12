NHL Rumors: Could the Carolina Hurricanes Trade Mikko Rantanen?

Would the Carolina Hurricanes consider trading Mikko Rantanen at the deadline?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Mikko Rantanen‘s appearing on trade boards if he’s not extended by the Carolina Hurricanes before the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

Mike Futa: “Talking about Kypers trade board. The guy that bumped you mentioned to us that Rantanen’s on it again.”

Friedman: “Yeah.”

Futa: “What are your thoughts there? I know we talked about it, just covering all the bases?”

Friedman: “I don’t think that’s impossible. You know Mike, that for office, they would, if they didn’t think they could sign them, they would do it.

Futa: “I just don’t know how you win that trade. I agree with you 100%. They’re not going to get burned again based on the, like the first thing, and Matty (Matt Marchaes) made a good point that that, that, why would you just not when, when they first made the trade Friedge, I thought they’re going all in. They’re going, there’s another move here. They’re gonna add.

Friedman: “I think they’re, I think they’re gonna try to, like, I still think they’re gonna make him a big offer. Like, I don’t think that’s changed at all. It’s been a tough start for them. They’ve been battling a lot of illness. He snaked bit. Like, I missed another glorious chance last night. Like, like, it’s so wild. Like, those chances always went in, in Colorado, and it’s not going in Carolina. But it’s early, and they’ve got time, especially over the break, to sort this out.

But like, I don’t think anything’s changed in the sense that they’re going to make them a big offer. I just think, like I said, I think the biggest challenge is, is that the guy is probably still in a little bit of shock. And is he going to want to commit. If you don’t want to commit, if in that shorter term. And like, you know, you know that for office, if they sense that they can’t get this done, absolutely, they’ll, they’ll put him back out there. But you’ve got a month. You’ve got time to sort this out.”

