NHL Rumors: Comparables for Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto

Who are some comparables for Shane Pinto?

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Frankie Corrado, on what contract comparables there are for Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto on a long-term deal. Is teammate Dylan Cozens‘ a starting off point?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “It’s all about comparables. Would Pinto’s agent use, because they’re on the same team, would they use (Dylan) Cozens’ number ($7.1 million) as kind of a jumping off point? You’re kind of looking like, in other words, and saying, ‘Listen, my guy plays may not have quite the points. He may be so-called, third line, the other guy’s second line, but he, he’s maybe arguably a more important member of the team. He shouldn’t make less money. Like is that conversation happen between the agent and Steve Staois?

Corrado: “100% that conversation is going to happen. And this is where I find these, these conversations to be so funny, because sometimes agents and players will pull comparables from other teams and say, ‘Well, my guy very similar numbers in his career, point per game. You know this, he makes ‘x; amount. My player should make that much.’ And then GMs will go, ‘Well, you know what, that’s not our organization? So that’s a different cap structure. That’s, you know, we just, we’re not going to go by that.’

NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Stars, Panthers, Canadiens, Rangers, Kraken, Lightning, Caps and More

But when you have something within the organization, I think it’s harder for the team to kind of disregard it, because it’s under your roof. It’s within your cap structure. Like so, you’re, you’re okay with paying that player that much money. So, yeah, that’s, that’s definitely a conversation that’s going to happen. I think how important you are to your team definitely factors in to, you know, what your what your comparable is with, with respect to your organization.

But I, you know, I’m trying to think like, you know, who’s a good comp outside of the organization for Shane Pinto.

Host: “Let me throw, let me throw one at you here, of what he could be to a team. Anthony Cirelli. You know, a guy, he’s coming off a career goal scoring year, last year, he had 27 goals. He’s making 6.2 and change, and he signed that a little while ago. But the point is, you know, he’s a good offensive player, but he’s one of those guys that plays it, he can play against the best player on the other team. He can play in all kinds of roles. There’s a reason why, you know, he was on Four Nations. That like he’s, he’s never going to wow you big, big offensive numbers, but it’s just an excellent player that plays center, that can play against anybody and play in any situation.

Corrado: “Here’s another one for you. Joel Eriksson Ek in Minnesota. Like that, I think that’s a good one as well. Where, you know, he’s a, he’s a good matchup guy. He’s a bit of a force in the way he plays. He can give you offense. I think Eriksson Eck is somewhere in the sixes (he’s at $5.25 million, signed in 2021), maybe, or it’s like. Anyways, I think, I think Shane Pinto, though, like, with, with that, that contract would have been signed a little while back, but that’s a comparable type of player, I guess.

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and the Minnesota Wild

And you’re right, Cirelli as well. Like, that’s, that, I think that’s very fair to say that Pinto tracks being a Cirelli type player to kind of put a bow on in this conversation for me, at least. (Cirelli signed an eight-year deal on July 13th, 2022 for $50 million, a $6.25 million cap hit.)

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.