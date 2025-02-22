NHL RumorsNHL Trade Deadline

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Colorado Avalanche could be looking for depth, and Brock Boeser is 'more than willing to come back' when asked about his contract situation.
Feb 4, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Jack Drury (18) watches as forward Ross Colton (20) defends against Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Colorado Avalanche could be looking for depth

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: The Colorado Avalanche have about $4.76 million in salary cap space at their disposal to bring in some added depth and possibly an above-average player.

Upgrading their third pairing on defenseman and help at forward are likely on their wish list. GM Chris MacFarland does have a history of swinging for the fences. The prices/cost to acquire could be high as it’s looking like a seller’s market. There’s no guarantee that they will be buyers, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if they make a few more additions.

Brock Boeser is ‘more than willing to come back’ when asked about his contract situation

TSN: Vancouver Canucks pending UFA Brock Boeser when asked about his contract situation heading into the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reporter: “Brock, can you just give me any clarity about your situation days to the trade deadline? I know 27 games until the end of the regular season, but any clarification?

Boeser: “No, not really. It’s not really an update. I haven’t really talked to my agent, so I’m just trying to worry about continuing to play well. I feel that me and my linemate have got some good chemistry going and have been playing solid hockey.

So I’m really focused on just really continuing that, and again, back to my game and helping contribute and helping our team win. So that’s really I’m focused on right now.

Reporter: “Would you have liked to have some clarification?”

Boeser: “Yeah, I mean, I’ve said how much I love it here, and, you know, more than willing to come back. So we’ll see if we can figure something out.”

