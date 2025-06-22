NHL Rumors: The Latest on Brock Boeser and Mitch Marner

What is New Surrounding Pending Free Agents Mitch Marner and Brock Boeser

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play segment. He was asked where Brock Boeser, Mitch Marner, and Jonathan Toews would sign. Toews ended up signing in Winnipeg. But as of now, all is quiet on the Western Front when it comes to Marner and Boeser.

Steve Kouleas: “Dave, I’ll give you three quick shots now, just to see what’s new, if there is on these guys, because I’m on the Fourth Period right now. Anything new on Marner? Jonathan Toews and Brock Boeser, three shots go.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think nothing new with respect to Mitch. I mean, they’re kind of just compiling their internal list of what they want to do and where they want to go. So that’ll start to heat up, I’m sure, get an indication of what teams would likely have interest, because you’re not allowed to talk and then go from there. So nothing really new on that front, quite frankly, but we’ll obviously know a lot closer to free agency and maybe around draft, get a better idea there as well.”

Kouleas: “Brock Boeser?”

Pagnotta: “Oh Brock Boeser. Yes, this is another situation where some teams that are going after Mitch Marner are going to say, ‘All right, well, if, we can’t get something done here, or if he doesn’t have interest in joining us, we’re going to veer in another direction.’ Some top contenders are going to look at (Brad) Marchand as one. The other option will certainly be Brock Boeser.

There’s going to be a lot of teams that are going to poke around on him. LA is a team to watch on both, on all three of those guys, quite frankly. They want to bring in somebody on the right side that can put the puck in the net and stabilize their top six, top nine.

Brock Boeser is certainly going to be on their radar. But a lot of teams that are looking for offense are going to look at Brock Boeser. He’s going to cash in on a deal. I know there were some reports recently saying maybe the door is not closed in Vancouver. Maybe it’s not locked, but I’m pretty sure it is closed.”

NHLRumors.com Note: As far as Mitch Marner goes, Pagnotta, during the TFP Hotstove Segment on Saturday, discussed where Marner would go. He mentioned the Vegas Golden Knights as the leading candidate. In addition, the Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes. Pagnotta did say the Hurricanes will throw a ton of money at him despite the naysayers not thinking the owner will commit the dollars for Marner.

